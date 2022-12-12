Crews battle massive fire at old Vernon factory building

The fire erupted overnight into Monday, prompting crews from surrounding towns to help battle the flames.

A large fire erupted at an old Vernon factory building in the early morning overnight into Monday.

The fire broke out at the J.J. Regan mill building on Brooklyn Street just before 2 a.m.

The building was initially built in 1893 and has housed several different companies over the years, including, most recently, a welding company.

Several fire departments from surrounding towns, including Ellington and Bolton, were called to help battle the massive blaze.

Nearby homes and apartments were evacuated, at least 10 to 15, and displaced residents. Officials said the heat from the fire had caused damage to the residences.

Firefighters could not go into the building to fight the fire over concerns that the building would collapse. FOX61's Brooke Griffin reported hearing several pops and loud noises from the structure.

Fire crews are also having to battle cold temperatures and snow that was falling on and off throughout the early morning hours. Due to the temperatures, water was used to battle the fire freezer on the ground making the fire fight dangerous and challenging.

At this time, officials have not reported if anyone was injured.

It's not clear what sparked the blaze.

This is a developing story.

