Richard Dabate to be sentenced Thursday, months after guilty verdict in wife's murder

Dabate was found guilty of killing his wife Connie in December 2015, days before Christmas.

VERNON, Conn. — Richard Dabate is expected to appear before a Rockville Superior Court judge Thursday for sentencing following his guilty verdict in May.

A jury found Dabate guilty of murder following a five-week trial. Dabate was accused of murdering his wife Connie at their Ellington home in 2015.

Dabate was also found guilty of tampering with evidence and making false statements.

The case was known nationally as the "Fitbit Case" due to Connie Dabate wearing a Fitbit tracker at the time of her death. The Fitbit, used as evidence against her husband, recorded Connie Dabate moving an hour after her husband said a masked intruder killed her.

Dabate had testified at the trial that in December 2015, days before Christmas, he had come home early because he forgot his laptop. There, he supposedly saw a masked man with a voice like actor Vin Diesel dressed in camouflage. He claimed the man had shot Connie in their basement, tied him up, and stabbed him before Dabate was able to burn the alleged intruder with a torch.

Dabate also confessed to having an affair at the time of Connie's murder and had lied to the police about it.

Twelve jurors heard from more than 100 witnesses, including Dabate, over 22 days and saw 600 pieces of evidence.

“The thorough and thoughtful examination of technology was key to this investigation and was significant in proving that the defendant was guilty of this crime,” Prosecutor Matthew Gedansky said in a statement. “In the end, though, this was another case of domestic violence. And though much progress has been made in recent years to support victims and survivors and to hold abusers accountable, these domestic violence homicides are still happening so we must continue to work together to end domestic violence.”

