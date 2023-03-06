Tong to announce actions against sellers of ghost guns

In a press conference at 11 a.m. Tong is expected to provide details on his plans.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Attorney General William Tong will announce an enforcement action against out-of-state ghost gun dealers over illegal sales in Connecticut Tuesday morning.

Brady, the national gun violence prevention organization said, "Ghost guns are unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home. They are often sold through 'ghost gun kits,' which include all of the parts and often the equipment necessary to build these weapons at home."

A measure in the current session of the legislature would implement “microstamping” to identify guns.

The Hartford Police Department seized 367 illegal guns last year, up 150 from just two years ago.

“The prevalence of these guns is on the rise,” Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said.

Only 16% of those 367 guns were stolen, 58 were ghost guns, with the other 250 purchased or transferred legally, where Thoy says those guns, “ended up here on the streets of Hartford, in an illegal way.”

Last April, state police arrested a New Britain man and at the time, charging him with firearms trafficking. Police said they also found a 3D printer and parts of pistols that appeared to have been made with the printer. Police said many of the guns they found are considered ghost guns, which don't have a serial number.

