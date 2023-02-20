Murphy reintroduces universal background check legislation

Sen. Chris Murphy has introduced this legislation in every Congress since 2017, but this time he says there’s more support.

HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy joined advocates in Hartford Monday morning to talk about the reintroduction of his Background Check Expansion Act.

“There's almost nothing in America that polls more popular than universal background checks,” he said.

Murphy has introduced this legislation in every Congress since 2017.

This time around he says there’s more support. Murphy secured a record 47 Senate co-sponsors.

Despite the uphill battle this bill will see in both the Senate and the now Republican-controlled House, Murphy remains confident.

“I think there's nothing we could pass that would make this country safer, than a national background check requirement,” he continued.

The bill would require background checks for the sale or transfer of all firearms, including unlicensed sellers.

There are limited exceptions for transfers between law enforcement officers, temporarily loaning firearms for hunting, providing firearms as gifts to immediate family members, or transferring a firearm as part of an inheritance.

“We need Congress to act because it will make a difference in this community and in communities all across this country,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The Hartford Police Department seized 367 illegal guns last year, up 150 from just two years ago.

“The prevalence of these guns is on the rise,” Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said.

Only 16% of those 367 guns were stolen, 58 were ghost guns, with the other 250 purchased or transferred legally, where Thoy says those guns, “ended up here on the streets of Hartford, in an illegal way.”

“Those 367 guns come from 32 states,” he added. “Leading the way is Vermont, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. That’s where the majority of our guns come from, out of state, that ended up illegally here and are used in crimes in the city.”

Thody says this legislation would ensure those acquiring firearms are doing so in a responsible way.

“It's just too damn easy to get a gun,” Bronin said. “If 90% of Americans want universal background checks and the Republican-led House of Representatives won't put it to a vote, they're not listening to their constituents.”

Murphy’s goal this session is at least a vote.

“The gun industry ecosystem is still powerful in Washington, but much less powerful as it once was,” he said. “The success here is showing Republicans that the sky doesn't fall when they vote for these measures.”

Murphy added even if they can’t pass this measure, it’s important to have a vote to show where Congress stands.

He doesn’t know if this specific bill will pass, but says he’s open to compromises.

