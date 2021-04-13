Residents sound off on apartment complex proposal near UConn Health in Farmington

Long time residents who remain unconvinced believe there are more appropriate, less disruptive places to build new housing.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Members of the Farmington Planning and Zoning Committee met Monday night to hear from dozens of residents regarding a proposal to build a new apartment complex near UConn Health.

The developer and local businesses say the area needs new housing to assist with recruiting talent for a high-powered high-tech corridor. But, many residents oppose the idea.

According to officials, at least 84 people signed up to make public comments about the proposed 146-unit apartment building.

"No one wants our town to lose its small-town feel," Kimberly Zeytoonjian, of Farmington said.

The Metro Realty Group stated its goal is to provide "high quality, moderately priced, walkable rental housing" specifically for the people who work in what Farmington calls its "innovation corridor."

"If we are successful we believe that will change the dynamic of recruiting talent to this area and that will contribute to the long-term sustainability of what we all achieved here," the developer told FOX61 last month.

However, Metro's plan faces opposition from the people who live in the same area and worry about increased traffic and noise.

"I'm just opposed to it because it would add so many people to our little neighborhood," Zeytoonjian added.

The Planning and Zoning Committee has to sign off on Metro's plan to build on the 8 acres of land, currently designated wildlife wetland.

UConn Health, Connecticut Children's Medical Center and Jackson Jabs have written letters to the town in support of the proposal.

Other tech and medical companies in the area say more housing in the area will improve talent recruitment and retention.

The long-time residents who remain unconvinced believe there are more appropriate, less disruptive places to build new housing.

Metro Realty predicts over half of the people who will live in the community will be healthcare workers and the plan builds on the "work, live, play" concept that has guided development in the area for years.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.