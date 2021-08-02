Truck crashes into car after it loses its breaks, say police

The crash happened in Torrington. The driver in front of the truck was able to get out of the way without being injured.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — A scary scene in Torrington Tuesday, when a truck lost control of its breaks and crashed into several cars.

The video that was posted on to Connecticut State Police's Facebook page, shows a truck carrying several cars blaring what seems to be its horns.

The truck travels down the road and hits a car as it tries to get out of the truck's way. Police say the driver in the front of the truck was able to avoid it and pulled safely off the road.

