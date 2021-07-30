x
14-year-old critically injured following hit and run in Haddam

Police are searching for a gray or silver Hyundai Santa Fe with right front damage
HADDAM, Conn. — A 14-year-old girl was critically injured following a hit-and-run crash in Haddam. 

Police said the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Route 81/Killingworth Road. The girl had been riding her bike when she was struck from behind by a vehicle. The suspect vehicle then possibly continued north on Route 81, according to police. 

Based on evidence at the scene, investigators believe that the suspect vehicle is a 2006-2012 Hyundai Santa Fe, either gray or silver in color. They should have right front headlight damage as well as right front quarter panel and wheel well damage. 

The investigation remains active.  Any information regarding this incident please contact Trooper Mauriello at Troop F in Westbrook at 860-399-2100 ext. 8098.

