14-year-old critically injured following hit and run in Haddam

Police are searching for a gray or silver Hyundai Santa Fe with right front damage

HADDAM, Conn. — A 14-year-old girl was critically injured following a hit-and-run crash in Haddam.

Police said the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Route 81/Killingworth Road. The girl had been riding her bike when she was struck from behind by a vehicle. The suspect vehicle then possibly continued north on Route 81, according to police.

Based on evidence at the scene, investigators believe that the suspect vehicle is a 2006-2012 Hyundai Santa Fe, either gray or silver in color. They should have right front headlight damage as well as right front quarter panel and wheel well damage.