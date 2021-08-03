UConn Hartford main campus closed for clean-up

An equipment malfunction filled the air with smoke and a burnt rubber smell

HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Connecticut's (UConn) main Hartford campus building will be closed today as crews clean up from an equipment malfunction.

A UConn spokesperson said that an issue inside the building's air-handling system caused an internal belt to melt shortly after 2 a.m., filling the building with smoke and a burnt rubber smell. University officials and city public safety crews were notified by the alarm.

No injuries or significant damage was reported but the building on Prospect Street will remain closed for specialized cleaning.

No in-pesron activities will take place today but online classes will be held as scheduled. The nearby School of Social Work building was not affected.

