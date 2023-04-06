UConn promises to punish those who caused damage on Campus Monday

More than a dozen people have been arrested and could face expulsion.

STORRS, Conn. — In a strongly worded letter to students Friday, University of Connecticut President Radenka Maric promised that people who injured others or damaged property Monday night following the Men's Basketball championship win would be facing arrest and possible expulsion.

"To be absolutely clear: The vast majority of our students and visitors celebrated in a way that was safe, fun, and good-natured. They did nothing wrong. However, a relatively small number put themselves and others in danger, and in some cases actually injured people, by vandalizing parts of the Storrs campus. In addition to being wrong, their actions embarrassed our men’s basketball program, our university, our state, and themselves," said Maric, in a letter also signed by Anne D’Alleva, Provost & Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Michael Gilbert, Vice President for Student Affairs.

The letter promised that any student found to have caused damage to the campus or otherwise violated the student code of conduct will also face university sanctions up to and including expulsion.

The letter went on to say that anyone would “celebrate” their team winning the NCAA tournament "by vandalizing that team’s campus, and their own, is infuriating, unacceptable, and perplexing. Equally perplexing is why anyone would commit crimes in full view of multiple university cameras, and, in some cases, while being recorded by others on cell phones from multiple angles – footage that quickly found its way to social media and elsewhere. This makes the task of identifying some of those responsible for damaging our campus easier.

Reflecting on the students who protested at the state capitol for more funding for the university, the letter said, "The costs to repair and replace the damage done will be extensive and will consume funds that could otherwise be used to meet the needs of our students."

The letter thanked the staff members from Public Safety and Facilities Operations for their work in protecting people and cleaning up the damage.

