Championship unrest at UConn results in 15 arrests, 16 injuries

Daybreak shed light on the destruction. From toppled poles and burned benches to shattered windows and sheared signs.

STORRS, Conn. — Monday’s magical win was closely followed by campus madness. The high energy inside Gampel Pavilion spilled out onto the street where excitement turned criminal on the Storrs campus.

There were thousands of students and non-students who celebrated UConn’s Championship win safely, so the damage and vandalism were not a reflection of the actions of most. But students did admit, it casts the university in a negative light.

“I do expect a few things to get a little out of hand,” predicted UConn student Tristan Cane prior to the NCAA Championship. His prediction came true.

“We were saying it looked like Gotham,” commented UConn student Finn Dillow.

An NCAA Championship win traditionally comes with tearing down the nets, but tearing down light poles and stop signs isn’t part of the plan.

“I saw a lot of things,” exclaimed student Devonte Houston. “I saw a lot of criminal mischief,” added student Colin McCarthy.

That mischief landed 15 people behind bars, mostly UConn students. “Those responsible will face arrest and, if they are students, sanctions up to and including expulsion,” said university spokesperson Stephanie Reitz.

Additionally, 16 people were taken to the hospital. “I think the fact that people were hurt was pretty ridiculous,” said student Jessica Tusa. “I do think the safety of your fellow students should come first.”

Facilities staff worked overtime to clean up. “I’m not a huge fan of the destruction,” remarked student Daniel Hynes. “But we’ve got the best fans in the world so you knew it was going to be crazy.”

But maybe you didn’t know your car would be flipped over. “We're like, that’s someone’s real car. If that was my car I’d be like oh my God!” exclaimed student Violeta Franchese.

UConn officials say the damage estimates are still being calculated, but this certainly doesn’t help the student's case for the university not to raise tuition. Especially after the Governor’s budget left them with a $ 160 million shortfall.

