Vehicle found in Wethersfield connected to missing North Branford woman

Mary Herbert, 80, has been missing since Friday when a silver alert was sent out for her.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — A vehicle found near a marsh in Wethersfield is associated with a woman out of North Brandford.

Mary Herbert, 80, has been missing since March 4, Friday. A silver alert was issued for Herbert.

Wethersfield police said that they arrived at the scene at around 12:16 p.m. on Tuesday, in an area adjacent to Route 5/15 northbound, near the Wethersfield Cove.

Police said when they got to the scene, the vehicle did not look like it had been involved in an accident. After investigating, they linked the car to Herbert.

"Based on the circumstances related to the vehicle and its location, a search of the area was conducted in conjunction with the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department and elements of the Connecticut State Police. At this time, Herbert has not been located and is still listed as being a missing person," said Wethersfield police.

State Police said they assisted the search with K-9 units and a drone.

Herbert is described as a white female who is approximately 5'10" and 140 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. The silver alert issued said that she might be operating a tan 2003 Toyota Corolla sedan, with Connecticut registration 417LAO. However, Wethersfield Police did not identify the make or model of the vehicle they found.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mary Herbert is asked to call the Wethersfield Police Department at 860-721-2901.

