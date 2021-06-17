Undercover narcotics investigation nabs suspected Vernon-area drug dealers: police

Police said when searching a Manchester apartment, they found guns, ammunition, and cocaine.

VERNON, Conn. — A long, undercover narcotics investigation has landed one Vernon man behind bars, facing several charges.

On Tuesday, the East Central Narcotics Task Force (ECNTF) served 28-year-old Josiah Cadette of Manchester four arrest warrants for possession and sale of crack cocaine in Vernon.

The ECNTF executed a search and seizure warrant at Cadette's home in Manchester where they found nearly a kilogram of suspected cocaine, estimated at a value of $50,000, five handguns, and multiple-high capacity magazines.

The magazines found included a drum magazine for a pistol with an estimated 50-round capacity. The task force said the search also resulted in the seizure of over $12,000, and two vehicles, police said.

Also at the apartment was Cadette's girlfriend, 26-year-old Nysha Sanchez, and a 3-year-old toddler.

The task force said these items, including the narcotics and firearms, were found scattered around the residence with no apparent regard for the safety of the toddler.

Cadette was later charged by Vernon police with possession of a controlled substance and sale of a controlled substance. He was then issued a $75,000 set bond for each of the four warrants.

In addition, Cadette was given a $250,000 surety bond for the undercover operation that led to his arrest.

The task force said additional arrest affidavits will be submitted for Cadette.

Cadette’s girlfriend, Sanchez, was processed and held at Manchester Police Department. She was charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, operation of a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia within 1500 feet of a school, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, criminally negligent storage of firearms, and possession of high-capacity magazines.

They encourage anyone with information on or related to illicit drug activity to contact them confidentially at (860) 645-5548.

