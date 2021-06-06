Couple who run local West Haven bakery, arrested for selling Oxycodone pills

Louise and Ronald Martone have been charged with selling narcotics after an investigation by the West Haven Police Department.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Louise and Ronald Mortone were arrested after a search warrant of their business was conducted on Friday, June 4.

The West Haven Police Department Street Crime Unit has been investigating Louise's Homemade Food and Baked Goods for illegally selling prescription Oxycodone pills, since December of 2020.

Through the months long investigation police revealed that the couple were selling Oxycodone pills from their business. Police obtained 4 warrants for Louise's arrest and 1 warrant for Ronald's arrest, along with a search warrant for Louise's Homemade Food and Baked Goods.

On June 4 the Street Crime Unit along with members of the Patrol Divison and K-9 Unit execute the search warrant of the store and Louise was taken into custody. Ronald later turned himself in at West Haven Police Headquarters.

The search revealed numerous items of evidence including Oxycodone pills and cash.

Louise Martone was charged with 4 counts of Sale of Narcotics, 4 counts of Illegal Sale of Prescription Drugs, 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale of Narcotics, and 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Illegal Sale of Prescription Drugs. Ronald Martone was charged with 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale of Narcotics, and 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Illegal Sale of Prescription Drugs.

