Vigil held for Bloomfield man killed in New York, suspected gunman still on the loose

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A Bloomfield man was shot and killed in Syracuse, New York last Saturday and no arrests have been made. His family here in Connecticut tells FOX61 they are desperate for answers about how and why someone shot Tyree Lawson.

Lawson’s family and friends gathered at Bill Lee Park in Bloomfield for a vigil held in his memory Friday night.

“Tyree was a sweet boy growing up, he was athletic, he was fast, he was caring, he loved children, he loved his godparents he called them titi and pop pop,” aunt Christina Torress said.

Titi and pop-pop, also known as Christine and Marc Bourbeau, are Tyree’s godparents. The couple raised Tyree, attending every single football game-----when his mother passed away in 2007.

“He was very kind, would help anybody do anything any time, he got the award to be the most valuable friend, that’s the kind of man he was,” Bourbeau said.

His loved ones said Tyree was babysitting at a family member’s home last Saturday in Syracuse N.Y. when just before 8 p.m. an unknown gunman walked up to the home and shot Tyree on the porch. Some family members believe it could have been a case of mistaken identity.

“There’s a man somewhere in Syracuse that has a gun on him that shot my boy,” Bourbeau said. “He was just so kind and didn’t deserve what happened to him,” Torress said.