Bloomfield vigil held in honor of 18-year-old woman killed in Windsor Locks double murder-suicide

The family said the message they hope others learn from Lela’s death: "love yourself and be proud of who you are."

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Lauren “Lela” Leslie was just 18-years-old when she was found shot and killed inside a Windsor Locks home Friday.

“Each nightmare I’m like that was crazy but I’m glad I woke up and I didn’t wake up from this one, this was the most horrific nightmare,” her brother, Dondre Leslie said.

Lela's family said she was visiting her girlfriend that night. She lived in the home along Lownds Drive with her mom and stepfather.

Police said the step-father shot all three women, killing Lela and her girlfriend’s mother, before killing himself.

Lela’s girlfriend survived the shooting.

Dondre said three words to describe his sister are calm, cool and collected.

“We couldn’t explain to her how much people loved her but I know she’s watching right now close by and we’re actually strong enough to do this in spite of how she left,” he added said.

Dozens of family members and friends of Lela's gathering Wednesday night at the Bill Lee Park in her honor.

“It’s like we’re in a club that we didn’t ask to be a part of so we’re just going to show just as much love as we can because without her, we would not be here right now,” Lela’s uncle, Jordan Burrell said.

Loved ones are set to put together a GoFundMe in the coming days, to help support the family.

