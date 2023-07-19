Bodies of water at state parks closed to swimming for Wednesday

Several state parks have closed off their swimming areas after indicator bacteria were detected.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The swimming areas in five state parks are closed to swimmers Wednesday after indicator bacteria was found in the water.

On the shoreline, Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic and Silver Sands State Park in Milford have their swimming areas closed.

The lakes and ponds at Cockaponset State Forest in Chester, Day Pond State Park in Colchester and Gay City State Park in Hebron are also closed to swimmers.

Indicator bacteria are not pathogens that cause disease but are used to evaluate the potential for contaminated bodies of water, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

At least one municipally run swimming area is closed after testing as well: Lakewood Beach in Waterbury.



This list changes periodically. Check back for the latest closings.

