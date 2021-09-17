Officials: Waterbury gang members killed 3, caught with drugs and guns

A multi-year investigation into Waterbury-area gangs resulted in a 36-count indictment against 16 members and associates of the 960 gang, officials said.

WATERBURY, Conn. — New federal grand jury indictments accuse members and associates of a violent Waterbury gang of committing three murders, eight attempted murders, multiple assaults, and drug and gun crimes over the past four years.

Federal and local law enforcement officials announced Friday that a 2 1/2-year investigation into Waterbury-area gangs resulted in a 36-count indictment against 16 members and associates of the 960 gang on racketeering, murder and other charges.

Authorities say the probe is ongoing. Acting Connecticut U.S. Attorney Leonard Boyle says members of the gang murdered and attempted to murder rival gang members, and also shot and maimed unintended victims.

