WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — An investigation is underway after a fatal car fire in West Hartford.

Police said the car fire was in a parking lot on Kane Street.

A police officer on patrol noticed the fire around 4 a.m. When they got closer, they had noticed a person inside the car. They tried to rescue the person but police said the flames were too intense.

At this time it's unknown what lead to the car fire.