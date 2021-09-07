Landslide in West Haven impacts train service

The area had seen heavy rain throughout the morning due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The West Haven Public Works department has adjusted train service in the area of Callegari Drive due to a landslide.

Officials said they were called to the area around 9 a.m. on the report of a tree down. When they got there, they found a portion of the hill supporting the train tracks had washed away.

Train service had been moved from the northbound track to the middle one out of safety.

Officials said they are awaiting guidance from the MTA on what the next move should be, saying that there are concerns that removing the debris would compromise the tracks further.

This is a developing story.

Head here for more details on other road closures due to flooding.

