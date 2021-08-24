West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Meriden

The mosquitoes were tested on August 16. Officials said positive mosquitoes are to be expected in the summer months.

MERIDEN, Conn. — State officials continue to remind residents how to protect themselves after test results revealed the West Nile virus was found in more mosquitoes in Meriden.

“I ask everyone to prevent mosquito bites by eliminating standing water around your home, making sure your door and window screens are in good repair, and covering bare skin and using insect repellent when outside – especially at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active,” Lea Crown, Director of the Meriden Department of Health and Human Services said.

According to officials, positive mosquitoes are expected in the summer months. Here's what you can do to minimize the risk:

Minimize time outdoors at dusk and dawn.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

While outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. Clothing material should be tightly woven.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors.

Consider using mosquito repellent when necessary to be outdoors and always use them according to label instructions. The most effective repellents contain DEET or Picaridin. Oil of lemon eucalyptus is also effective for brief periods of exposure.

When using DEET, use the lowest concentration effective for the time spent outdoors (for example, 6% lasts approximately 2 hours and 20% for 4 hours) and wash treated skin when returning indoors. Do not apply under clothing, to wounds or irritated skin, the hands of children, or to infants less than 2 months.

Officials added most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms; however, 1 in 5 people develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

People over age 60 and those with certain medical conditions can develop a more severe illness affecting the central nervous system, such as encephalitis or meningitis.

For information on West Nile Virus and how to prevent mosquito bites, visit the Connecticut Mosquito Management Program website.

For more information on the state's mosquito surveillance, click here.

