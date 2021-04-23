West Springfield Drive-In movie theater opens Friday on Big E Fairgrounds

On opening weekend, a double feature will be shown: Godzilla vs. Kong at 7:45 p.m. and Mortal Kombat at 10 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Movie lovers will be welcomed back to the West Springfield Drive-In starting Friday.

Officials say the event will take place on the Big E Fairgrounds in the Gate 9 parking area. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

On opening weekend - this Friday and Saturday - a double feature will be shown:

Godzilla vs. Kong at 7:45 p.m.

Mortal Kombat at 10 p.m.

The drive-in will be open on weekends through Spring and every day during the summer until Labor Day.

Getting your tickets:

$30 per vehicle for double features

$27 for single features

$6 extra charge per passenger for vehicles with more than six people

$33 for double features, $30 for single features per car (at the gate)

$27 for Motorcycles

Officials say guests can enjoy a full concession stand, as well as popular Fair foods.

Getting to the drive-in:

875 Memorial Avenue

Enter through the Exposition’s Gate 9 off Memorial Avenue

Drive to any open ticket windows to redeem your ticket

Keep to a speed limit of 5mph

Must park directly at the screen

Sound is on FM on your radio

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.