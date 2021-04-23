West Springfield Drive-In movie theater opens Friday on Big E Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Movie lovers will be welcomed back to the West Springfield Drive-In starting Friday.
Officials say the event will take place on the Big E Fairgrounds in the Gate 9 parking area. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.
On opening weekend - this Friday and Saturday - a double feature will be shown:
- Godzilla vs. Kong at 7:45 p.m.
- Mortal Kombat at 10 p.m.
The drive-in will be open on weekends through Spring and every day during the summer until Labor Day.
Getting your tickets:
- $30 per vehicle for double features
- $27 for single features
- $6 extra charge per passenger for vehicles with more than six people
- $33 for double features, $30 for single features per car (at the gate)
- $27 for Motorcycles
Officials say guests can enjoy a full concession stand, as well as popular Fair foods.
Getting to the drive-in:
- 875 Memorial Avenue
- Enter through the Exposition’s Gate 9 off Memorial Avenue
- Drive to any open ticket windows to redeem your ticket
- Keep to a speed limit of 5mph
- Must park directly at the screen
- Sound is on FM on your radio
