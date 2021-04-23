x
West Springfield Drive-In movie theater opens Friday on Big E Fairgrounds

On opening weekend, a double feature will be shown: Godzilla vs. Kong at 7:45 p.m. and Mortal Kombat at 10 p.m.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE/Matt Gard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Movie lovers will be welcomed back to the West Springfield Drive-In starting Friday.

Officials say the event will take place on the Big E Fairgrounds in the Gate 9 parking area. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

On opening weekend -  this Friday and Saturday - a double feature will be shown:

  • Godzilla vs. Kong at 7:45 p.m.
  • Mortal Kombat at 10 p.m.

The drive-in will be open on weekends through Spring and every day during the summer until Labor Day.

Getting your tickets:

  • $30 per vehicle for double features
  • $27 for single features
  • $6 extra charge per passenger for vehicles with more than six people
  • $33 for double features, $30 for single features per car (at the gate)
  • $27 for Motorcycles

To get tickets online and more information, click here

Officials say guests can enjoy a full concession stand, as well as popular Fair foods.

Getting to the drive-in:

  • 875 Memorial Avenue
  • Enter through the Exposition’s Gate 9 off Memorial Avenue
  • Drive to any open ticket windows to redeem your ticket
  • Keep to a speed limit of 5mph
  • Must park directly at the screen
  • Sound is on FM on your radio

