What to do after a damaging storm or flood

The Better Business Bureau offers up tips and next steps property owners and renters can take after damage from storms or floods.

CONNECTICUT, USA — After a wet Monday and an even wetter Tuesday, many in Connecticut are dealing with flash flooding and flooding damage.

With several inches of rain falling on some areas, homeowners may be dealing with flooded basements, damaged yards, or water leaks in their roofs. So... what do you do if you have flood damage to your property?

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) offers homeowners tips to help navigate the problems.

BBB said that, according to FEMA, just one inch of water in a home can cost more than $25,000 in damage.

Water damage restoration

BBB said that homeowners should document the damage to the property. Take pictures and if possible along with video evidence.

Homeowners and property owners should contact their insurance company immediately – however, check your insurance policy. Flood damage is not covered by standard homeowners' or renters' insurance policies. In some high-risk flood areas, home and business owners may be required by law to carry flood insurance. Inquire about policy coverage and specific filing requirements when calling the insurance company.

Regarding contracting help for repairing the water damage, BBB said homeowners should ask for proof of liability, worker's compensation, and licensing. Verify the contractor has the correct license to do work in Connecticut because this can protect the homeowner in case something happens while working on the property.

BBB said that do not make any permanent repairs until you get approval from your insurance company. The insurer might not fully reimburse you for permanent repairs without authorization.

Always be sure to review contracts, deposits and payments

When it comes to contracts, make sure the contract is specific. Be sure the contract specifies the schedule for releasing payments. Ask for a start and end date for the work to be done.

Never pay in full in advance and do not pay with cash. BBB suggested that no more than one-third of the job be paid upfront. Don’t make a final payment or sign a completion agreement until all work is done to your satisfaction.

Beware of scams

BBB said it's wise to look out for scammers seeking to take advantage of an owner's haste to repair the damage. Here are a few red flags to be wary of:

Door-to-door workers who claim to have leftover materials.

A contractor who shows up unannounced and claims your home is unsafe. If homeowners are concerned about possible structural damage in their home, have an engineer, architect, or building official inspect it. An unethical contractor may create damage to get work.

Businesses without local addresses. If a company doesn't have a permanent place of business, it should prompt concern. Always ask for references and verify them independently.

Be on the lookout for price gouging. Consumers should use the BBB Scam Tracker to see if others have reported a scam or to report a scam themselves.

How to prepare for a flood disaster

BBB offers up steps that businesses and homeowners can take to reduce the impact of natural disasters:

Take pictures/videos of your business or home as a reference point ahead of any emergency.

Back up critical digital files on a portable external hard drive and store them away from the office.

Properly anchor fuel and propane tanks so they don't float away in case of flooding. Also, ensure that fuel levels are full ahead of storms.

Have copies of any insurance policies and an electronic version available.

Collect family photos and other mementos in a centralized and easily accessible area, preferably in a watertight container.

Keep medicines together in a waterproof container.

Prepare an emergency kit with a change of clothes, weather-appropriate footwear, flashlight, water, and battery or crank-operated radio to monitor the weather without electricity

Discuss your emergency plan with the family/employees. Designate a "safe place" inside if there's a need to have to take shelter and a meeting place outside in case evacuation is called for.

