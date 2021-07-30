Willimantic PD: Coventry found dead on Main Street

Police were called to the area around the Cumberland Farms on Main Street on the report of a person lying in the roadway.

WINDHAM, Conn. — Willimantic police are investigating after a man was found dead on Main Street.

Police were notified around 10 p.m. Thursday that there was a man lying in the roadway.

When first responders got to the scene they found the man on the side of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was 54 years old and from Coventry. He has not been identified at this time.

Anyone that may have witnessed this incident or has information on this incident can call Sgt Frechette of Detective Sgt Mercado at the Willimantic Police Department, 860 465-3135.

