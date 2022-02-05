Suspect in Chaplin homicide arrested in New Hampshire

Matthew Candler was taken into custody in Seabrook, New Hampshire

SEABROOK, N.H. — Connecticut State Police said the suspect in the weekend homicide in Chaplin was captured Tuesday in Seabrook New Hampshire.

Matthew Candler, 46, was taken into custody at the Seabrook Inn, in Seabrook New Hampshire. He was held on an extraditable felony warrant.

State Police said around 6:12 a.m., Sunday, troopers responded to a report of an assault with life-threatening injuries. When troopers arrived at the home, they found a Jeffrey Rawson dead inside.

Candler was said to be driving an older Ford F-150. The pickup was found Tuesday in Salisbury Massachusetts about 5 miles south of Seabrook.

If anyone has information regarding the case, contact State Police detectives at 860-779-4900 or your local police department at 911.

