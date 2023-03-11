Multiple crews battling Woodstock fire

There is no information on any injuries to firefighters or residents.

WOODSTOCK, Connecticut — Multiple crews battled a second-alarm building fire in Woodstock on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Gugliotti, Captain of the Muddy Brook Fire Department said at 12:53 p.m., crews were dispatched to 450 Brickyard Road for a barn on fire. Deputy Chief Travis Blair happened to be nearby on a medical call and responded to the scene.

Blair found a 40’ by 70’ outbuilding fully involved with fire. The actual address of the incident was 580 Brickyard Rd. The fire was knocked down at 1:27 p.m.

Gugliotti said that no injuries have been reported.

Woodstock Volunteer Fire Association, Bungay Fire Brigade, Quinebaug Volunteer Fire Department, Community Fire Company, Eastford Independent Fire Company, West Thompson Fire Department, East Putnam Fire Department, Dudley Fire Department, Southbridge Fire Department, Webster Fire Rescue, KB and Woodstock Ambulances all responded to the scene.

Woodstock Fire Marshal with assistance from the state Fire Marshals office is investigating the cause.

Muddy Brook units remain on the scene to assist and all mutual aid has cleared.

