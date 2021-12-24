Man arrested in connection to firing gunshots during family violence altercation: Plainfield police

Responding officers determined that shots were fired during a family violence altercation over a child.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A man is facing charges for breaking protective orders and firing gunshots during a family violence altercation last week.

Jacob Hughes, 28, was arrested around 2 p.m. Friday, Plainfield police said. Connecticut State Police found him and took him into custody, where he was later transferred to Plainfield PD.

On Dec. 18, police received a call at around 6:15 a.m. regarding shots fired in the area of Second Street.

Responding officers determined that shots were fired during a family violence altercation over a child. Investigations revealed Hughes went to his ex-girlfriend's home, which violates protective orders, took out a firearm and fired it toward the house, then left the scene.

Three adults and three kids were in the house at the time of the incident, police said. There were no injuries.

He was allegedly involved in three separate incidents previously reported that morning regarding property damage in several parts of town, according to Plainfield police.

A day before executing the arrest warrant, police also obtained a search warrant for Hughes' cell phone.

Hughes faces multiple charges for including reckless endangerment, threatening, two counts of violation of a protective order, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Bond is set at $500,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 27. Hughes was also arrested on several other outstanding warrants, police said.

The Plainfield Police Department is asking anyone that may have additional information related to Hughes to contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804.

