Pennsylvania school threat leads to Plainfield schools to open with additional security

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A school threat nearly 500 miles away prompted Plainfield public schools to open Wednesday with additional security.
Plainfield school officials said Tuesday evening that a social media "screen image" suggested a threat of violence against Plainfield High School. The image used the initials "PHHS," which officials said are not commonly associated with the high school.
However, despite the initials, officials said they knew that the nature of the image caused concern from families about the safety of the students.
Plainfield police worked with other agencies and traced the image down. According to officials, the image came from a student at Penn Hills High School in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania.
Officials said the person responsible for the post is currently in police custody in Pennsylvania.
Plainfield police wound up saying Tuesday night that there is no credible threat made to any school within Plainfield.
Superintendent of Schools Paul Brenton said all the schools in Plainfield will be open Wednesday with additional safety protocols.
Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.
