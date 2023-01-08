Man in wheelchair hit by truck in Willimantic

The crash happened at 11:30 a.m.

WINDHAM, Connecticut — Police are investigating a crash where a man in a wheelchair was hit by a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning in Willimantic.

Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said a 74-year-old man in a wheelchair appeared to have entered the intersection of Cantor Street and Rt. 32, West Main Street, while a tractor-trailer was still in motion and was struck by one of the back tires. Firefighters that were training nearby noticed a man laying on the street and responded to the scene moments later.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m.

“When my fire engine crew disembarked the fire engine and started to provide first aid, he [the truck driver] hadn’t gotten out of his cab yet, it had just happened moments before and ran up and told firefighters and said hey I think this guy hit the side of my truck," said Scrivener.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Willimantic Police were investigating The truck driver remained on scene.

The person was taken by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital.

Rt. 32 was closed Between Rt. 6 and Rt. 66, but has since reopened. The crash is under investigation.

