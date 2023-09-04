UConn student listed as missing

She was last seen on Sunday

STORRS, Conn. — Officials are looking for information on a missing student who was last seen leaving a dorm on Sunday.

Furong “Betty” Li, 19, was last seen leaving in the area of Whitney Hall on Sunday. She lives in a dorm on campus.

Officials said, "UConn is trying to determine the student’s location and circumstances, including the possibility that she left campus voluntarily. We encourage her or others who encounter her to contact UConn Police so they can confirm her well-being."

If anyone has any information on Li’s whereabouts, please contact UConn Police at 860-486-4801.

