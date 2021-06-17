One lane closed on Route 6 after small plane crashes in Windham

A small plane crash in Windham has closed a lane of Route 6 westbound.
Windham fire, police, and state police are all on the scene, just short of North Windham Airport. The crash happened around 11:45 a.m.
Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a single-engine Luscombe 8A landed on the shoulder of Airport Road and Route 6 in Willimantic, at 10:45 a.m. local time today. Only the pilot was on board.
"The Federal Aviation Administration does not identify people involved in aircraft incidents or accidents," said officials in an email to FOX61.
Officials said no injuries were reported but it's unknown how long it will take to remove the airplane.
This is a developing story.
