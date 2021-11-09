Woman killed in Ansonia domestic incident, suspect in custody

A severely injured female was found inside the Root Avenue home Tuesday afternoon before she was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

A violent domestic incident Tuesday is under investigation after a woman died from her injuries, police said.

Ansonia PD responded to a home on Root Avenue around 1:40 p.m. for a disturbance complaint. The first officer on scene located a severely injured female inside the home, according to a release.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police arrested a male in the home for his involvement in the incident.

Additional details, including the identities of the victim and suspect, were not immediately available.

Officials are strongly urging the public and anyone who may be in a relationship where domestic violence is occurring to contact their local authorities. Help is available 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

Ansonia PD shared the following contact information for those in need.

Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services:

Statewide domestic violence assistance:

