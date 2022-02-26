x
2 separate wrong-way crashes kill 6 people early Saturday morning: state police

Police said the crashes happened about 15 minutes apart from each other. The crash on I-91 killed 2 while the crash on I-84 killed 4, officials said.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Two separate wrong-way driver crashes have killed six people overnight, state police reported.

The first crash happened around 2:30 a.m on Interstate 91 northbound.

Officials responded to the area of exit 18 in Meriden after reports of a wrong-way driver. Moments later, the vehicle crashed. 

State police said two people were killed.

As of 6:30 a.m., the area of I-91 is closed on the northbound side between exits 18 and 20.

Around 2:45 a.m., there was another crash involving a wrong-way driver, this time in Hartford

Police said they were called to the area of exit 51 on Interstate 84 east on the report of the wrong-way driver. The vehicle crashed and police said four people were killed. 

As of 6:30 a.m., I-84 east in the area of exit 51 is closed as police investigate. 

None of the crash victims have been identified at this time. 

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  
 

