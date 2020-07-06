x
Governor Lamont releases business documents ahead of June 17th reopening

Startung June 8th, businesses will need to self certify at business.ct.gov/recovery

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont has released documents detaling specific rules that eligible businesses falling under phase two of Connecticut’s reopening plans must follow.

Governor Lamont stresses that the decision to reopen during this phase rests with each individual business owner.

However, if businesses do decide to reopen, the must follow the rules as prescribed.

Each sector has its own set of rules which can be found here.

The sector-specific rules include detailed information and requirements about physical distancing, facility capacity, hygiene, sanitizing, signage, PPE, scheduling, training, and more.

Beginning tomorrow June 8th, businesses and nonprofits planning to reopen on June 17th will need to visit Connecticut’s self-certification website to certify that they re compliant with the reopening rules for their sector.