x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lottery

Lottery problems grow, could impact any lottery tickets bought since May 21

Officials: Players suspecting problems with terminal response should contact lottery offices.
Credit: CT Lottery
CT Lottery logo

ROCKY HILL, Calif. — Problems with checking tickets could be more widespread than originally thought. 

On Wednesday, officials said they are now advising players that if they have any lottery tickets purchased since May 21, 2023, and believe the lottery terminal response was incorrect when checking if the ticket had won or not, to hold on to their ticket and contact the CT Lottery at (860) 713-2700 or CTLotterySecurity@ctlottery.org. Players may also bring the ticket to CT Lottery headquarters so CT Lottery can investigate the occurrence.

On Tuesday, CT Lottery officials said a problem that could have given an incorrect response when checking scratch tickets had been discovered. The issue was with the lottery terminal's response when retailers are manually validating scratch tickets by keying in the ticket number. The lottery terminal response may say the ticket has been previously paid.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

"CT Lottery apologizes for the inconvenience and any confusion that this has caused," said officials in a press release. 

Related Articles

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Connecticut residents hope to cash in $1 billion Powerball jackpot

Before You Leave, Check This Out