Lottery problems grow, could impact any lottery tickets bought since May 21

Officials: Players suspecting problems with terminal response should contact lottery offices.

ROCKY HILL, Calif. — Problems with checking tickets could be more widespread than originally thought.

On Wednesday, officials said they are now advising players that if they have any lottery tickets purchased since May 21, 2023, and believe the lottery terminal response was incorrect when checking if the ticket had won or not, to hold on to their ticket and contact the CT Lottery at (860) 713-2700 or CTLotterySecurity@ctlottery.org. Players may also bring the ticket to CT Lottery headquarters so CT Lottery can investigate the occurrence.

On Tuesday, CT Lottery officials said a problem that could have given an incorrect response when checking scratch tickets had been discovered. The issue was with the lottery terminal's response when retailers are manually validating scratch tickets by keying in the ticket number. The lottery terminal response may say the ticket has been previously paid.

"CT Lottery apologizes for the inconvenience and any confusion that this has caused," said officials in a press release.

