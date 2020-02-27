x
Meriden police arrest suspect; seize guns, drugs, ammunition

Held on $750,000 bond
Credit: FOX61

Police raided a Meriden home and recovered drugs and firearms and arrested a man. 

Jonathan Rivers, 37, was charged with multiple offenses. 

Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell; Possession of Controlled Substance within 1500 Ft School; Operating a Drug Factory; Criminal Possession of a Firearm; Littering; Disobeying Signal of Office; Reckless Driving and Criminal Possession of Ammunition.

Credit: FOX61

During the search of a home on Arch Street, the police seized:

  • .3 grams of crack/cocaine
  • (19) yellow pills labeled “P039” and (1) white pill “G3722”
  • (7) pills labeled “k57”
  • 2433.00 Cash U.S. Currency (Asset Forfeiture)
  • 701.3 grams of Marijuana
  • 620.7 grams of Cocaine
  •  36 grams of Crack/Cocaine
  •  59 grams of Heroin/Fentanyl
  • (1) Pill bottle containing (28) pills labeled “M15”
  • (18) .40 caliber rounds of Ammunition
  • (18) Buprenorphine Nalaxone” Sublingual Films

Rivers was held on a $750,000 bond and he has a court date set for March 11.