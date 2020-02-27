Meriden police arrest suspect; seize guns, drugs, ammunition

Held on $750,000 bond

Police raided a Meriden home and recovered drugs and firearms and arrested a man.

Jonathan Rivers, 37, was charged with Possession of Narcotics; Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell; Possession of Controlled Substance greater than 1/2 ounce

Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell; Possession of Controlled Substance within 1500 Ft School; Operating a Drug Factory; Criminal Possession of a Firearm; Littering; Disobeying Signal of Office; Reckless Driving and Criminal Possession of Ammunition.

During the search of a home on Arch Street, the police seized:

.3 grams of crack/cocaine

(19) yellow pills labeled “P039” and (1) white pill “G3722”

(7) pills labeled “k57”

2433.00 Cash U.S. Currency (Asset Forfeiture)

701.3 grams of Marijuana

620.7 grams of Cocaine

36 grams of Crack/Cocaine

59 grams of Heroin/Fentanyl

(1) Pill bottle containing (28) pills labeled “M15”

(18) .40 caliber rounds of Ammunition

(18) Buprenorphine Nalaxone” Sublingual Films

