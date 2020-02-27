Meriden police arrest suspect; seize guns, drugs, ammunition

Police raided a Meriden home and recovered drugs and firearms and arrested a man.
Jonathan Rivers, 37, was charged with Possession of Narcotics; Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell; Possession of Controlled Substance greater than 1/2 ounce
Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell; Possession of Controlled Substance within 1500 Ft School; Operating a Drug Factory; Criminal Possession of a Firearm; Littering; Disobeying Signal of Office; Reckless Driving and Criminal Possession of Ammunition.
During the search of a home on Arch Street, the police seized:
- .3 grams of crack/cocaine
- (19) yellow pills labeled “P039” and (1) white pill “G3722”
- (7) pills labeled “k57”
- 2433.00 Cash U.S. Currency (Asset Forfeiture)
- 701.3 grams of Marijuana
- 620.7 grams of Cocaine
- 36 grams of Crack/Cocaine
- 59 grams of Heroin/Fentanyl
- (1) Pill bottle containing (28) pills labeled “M15”
- (18) .40 caliber rounds of Ammunition
- (2) pill bottles containing (99) pills labeled “M30”
- (1) pill bottle containing (24) pills labeled “k9”
- (1) pill bottle containing (40) pills labeled “k57”
- (1) pill bottle containing (50) pills labeled “m15”
- (1) Highpoint Model HCP .40 caliber handgun SN: X709733
- (1) Smith and Wesson .44 Magnum Revolver with Scope SN: BB02420
- (1) Romanian MDCTTC 7.62x25 Caliber Handgun SN: JB1503
- (2) pill bottles containing (99) pills labeled “M30”
- (1) pill bottle containing (24) pills labeled “k9”
- (1) pill bottle containing (40) pills labeled “k57”
- (1) pill bottle containing (50) pills labeled “m15”
- (1) Highpoint Model HCP .40 caliber handgun
- (1) Smith and Wesson .44 Magnum Revolver with Scope
- (1) Romanian MDCTTC 7.62x25 Caliber Handgun
- (18) Buprenorphine Nalaxone” Sublingual Films
Arrested was Mr. Jonathan Rivers (D.O.B. 04/05/82) who resides at this address. He was charged with the following:
Rivers was held on a $750,000 bond and he has a court date set for March 11.