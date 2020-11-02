First new virus case found among evacuees from China to US

The person was among hundreds evacuated from China to military bases in the U.S.

The first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus has been found among hundreds of people who were evacuated from China to military bases in the United States.

UC San Diego Health says a person who landed at Marine Air Base Miramar in San Diego last week had been hospitalized with symptoms but sent back to the base after testing negative.

On Monday, however, the person returned to hospital isolation after federal officials said the person failed further testing.