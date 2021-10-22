x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Spanx founder celebrates sale by giving employees 'first class plane tickets to anywhere' and $10,000 to spend

Sara Blakely, who started Spanx 21 years ago, announced recently that an investment firm had taken a majority stake in the company.
Credit: AP Images for The Captain Planet Foundation
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE CAPTAIN PLANET FOUNDATION - Singer Zac Brown and Spanx founder Sara Blakely, right, pose for a photo together during the Captain Planet Foundation's 25th Anniversary Benefit Gala on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Atlanta. Based on the critically acclaimed animated TV series “Captain Planet and the Planeteers,” the foundation was co-founded in 1991 by media mogul Ted Turner and producer Barbara Pyle and since then has played a critical role in helping to ensure that the next generation of business leaders and policy makers are environmentally literate citizens who leverage technology and information to manage and protect the land, air and water. (John Amis/AP Images for The Captain Planet Foundation)

ATLANTA — Employees of Atlanta-based Spanx got good news from the company's founder after a billion-dollar sale.

Sara Blakely recently announced that a global investment firm was taking a majority stake in the company, valuating the investment at $1.2 billion. In an Instagram post, Blakely shared the moment she told an gathering of her employees that she was celebrating the transaction by giving them a big gift.

"And then the tears really started to flow when I surprised everybody with 2 first class @delta plane tickets to anywhere in the world and $10,000 cash to spend on the trip. I really want every employee to celebrate this moment in their own way and create a memory that will last them a lifetime! Cheers to 21 years of magic and many more to come," the social media post read.

Blakely will maintain "a significant stake" in the company and continue to oversee operations as executive chairwoman.

Known for its form-fitting shapewear, Spanx is making a move to include more types of comfortable clothing. The plan also includes expanding its direct-to-consumer arm, lessening its reliance on discount retailers and other wholesale partners, such as department stores, according to CNBC.

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

Bill Clinton says he's 'on the road to recovery' after hospitalization