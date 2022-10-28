At Yale virtual event, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says war with Russia 'will end soon'

After being asked when the war in Ukraine will end, Zelenskyy replied, "It will end and it will end soon, it all depends on how willing we are and our motivation."

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As the war drags on in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took time to join the Yale School of Management on Friday for a virtual Q&A session.

Students from Yale, blue and yellow flags in hand, got a chance to ask the president of Ukraine questions about how the war with Russia is impacting the country. The event was part of Yale's CEO Summit.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) joined in remotely.

When asked when he anticipates the war in Ukraine will end, Zelenskyy replied, "It will end and it will end soon, it all depends on how willing we are and our motivation."

He said the exact end depends on multiple factors: People's morale and motivation to defend Ukraine, and the country's partners in providing support, which includes sharing stories of the war so that "the public and society does not forget about the war."

He also said the amount of pressure put on Russia to retreat is a factor.

"It is increasingly challenging for me to tell who or what is President Putin. Now it looks like this is a bunch of individuals under the brand of Putin who pursue aggressive steps," Zelenskyy said. "So we are not ready to talk with Putin, we are more ready to talk in general with a regime like this."

"In my view, and I think there is bipartisan support for my idea, there should be no negotiation without you and the people of Ukraine," Blumenthal said to Zelenskyy. "You should be the one to decide when, whether and where there can be negations."

Students asked Zelenskyy how he stays positive even with his country facing ongoing turmoil.

"To bring optimism to someone, you have to be optimist yourself," Zelenskyy explained. "And to be an optimist, I do believe in my own country, my family, my people and all the servicemen."

"It is not a sacrifice. This is our responsibility because we really love our country and you defend your country...in the same vein you defend your family or beloved one," Zelenskyy added. "This is not a sacrifice when you have to defend something or someone you can't live without."

Blumenthal, a Yale School of Law alum, visited Kyiv in July with Graham to meet with Ukraine's president and see the war first-hand.

"We should not pull back at this point. We should not be talking about diminishing our support, we should be redoubling our support," Blumenthal added.

"I promise you, the majority of Republican senators are fully committed to seeing this through, because if we don't get Ukraine right, then there goes Taiwan. And if we don't get Ukraine right, this war continues in Europe. When it comes to Putin's invasion of Ukraine, you either pay now or pay later," Graham said.

Connecticut's congressional leaders vowed earlier this week to continue sending financial support to Ukraine.

"Putin is a thug, a war criminal, he's committing genocide and we must bring him to justice," said Blumenthal.

A student from Ukraine asked the last question.

"We share the same homeland, it's a pleasure indeed," Zelenskyy said.

She asked Zelenskyy how the reconstruction of Ukraine would pan out after the war.

"For the recovery of our nation, we need to do everything for our students who represent our country abroad, for them, for you to have an opportunity to - also the desire - to come back and chip in and participate in this recovery," Zelenskyy said. "It should be based on the big desire to build the country for yourself, the way you like it. For your friends, for your kids, for many generations to come."

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.