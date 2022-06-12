Sikorsky files formal complaint against US Army over Black Hawk contract

The U.S. Army chose Bell’s aircraft over the DEFIANT X, which is developed by Boeing and Lockheed-Martin’s Sikorsky. The contract is worth a reported $1.3 billion.

Sikorsky and Boeing are officially protesting the U.S. Army’s decision to replace its UH-Black Hawk with a new aircraft by Textron-owned company Bell.

In a statement Wednesday, the companies filed a complaint with the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) to review the Army’s decision on the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft contract announced earlier this month.

“Based on a thorough review of the information and feedback provided by the Army, Lockheed Martin Sikorsky, on behalf of Team DEFIANT, is challenging the FLRAA decision,” the companies said in a joint statement. “The data and discussions lead us to believe the proposals were not consistently evaluated to deliver the best value in the interest of the Army, our Soldiers and American taxpayers.”

“The critical importance of the FLRAA mission to the Army and our nation requires the most capable, affordable and lowest-risk solution,” the statement continued. “We remain confident DEFIANT X is the transformational aircraft the Army requires to accomplish its complex missions today and well into the future.”

Sikorski has been making the U.S. Army’s fleet of Black Hawk helicopters for nearly 40 years.

In a statement when it was announced, the Army called the decision-making process “deliberate and disciplined.”

Connecticut leaders called the Army’s decision “disappointing.”

Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement Wednesday that he fully supports Sikorsky’s decision to request an independent review regarding how the Army’s decision was conducted.

“I remain confident that Sikorsky is the best and most capable company to deliver this next generation aircraft to the U.S. Army and that Connecticut’s exceptionally skilled workforce is the best training in the country to manufacture this aircraft,” Lamont said. “A thorough evaluation of the process and each of the proposals is in the best interests of the military and the American taxpayers.”

State Sen. Kevin Kelly also welcomed Sikorsky’s formal protest, calling it a “prudent decision” by the company.

“We must ensure our nation has the best helicopters in the world to serve, defend, and protect,” he said in a statement. “The Sikorsky team is made up of the most talented workforce and is a worldwide leader in innovation. It is critical that our government consider — and reconsider — all factors to determine the best path forward for our men and women serving worldwide in the U.S. Army.”

