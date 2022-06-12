Sikorsky out, Textron in; U.S. Army chooses new company for $1.3 billion contract

The Army chose the proposed Bell V-280 Valor aircraft over Sikorsky's Defiant X prototype for its Black Hawk replacement program.

STRATFORD, Conn. — Monday, the U.S. Army announced Sikorsky, the Connecticut-based aircraft manufacturer, did not win its $1.3 billion contract.

Sikorsky, owned by Lockheed Martin, faced off against Texas-based Bell, a Textron company, in hopes of receiving the contract to manufacture new aircraft. The machines will replace the Army’s fleet of Black Hawk helicopters, which Sikorsky has been making for 40 years.

“The Army knows, Sikorsky is the best in the business,” said Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) at a press conference Tuesday.

The Stratford-based company lost out, though. In a statement, the Army called the decision-making process “deliberate and disciplined.”

U.S. Army Public Affairs wrote, “The Army followed a deliberate and disciplined process in evaluating proposals to ensure rigorous review and equitable treatment of both competitors.”

“We are honored that the U.S. Army has selected the Bell V-280 Valor as its next-generation assault aircraft,” said Textron’s chairman and CEO Scott C. Donnelly in a press release. “We intend to honor that trust by building a truly remarkable and transformational weapon system to meet the Army’s mission requirements. We are excited to play an important role in the future of Army Aviation.”

Connecticut lawmakers aren’t happy but said they’re still optimistic about Sikorsky’s future in the state.

“Obviously it was disappointing news,” said Rep. Sean Scanlon (D-Branford). “We really wanted to get that contract. It was an important contract, but that doesn't change the fact that Sikorsky is still a really, really important company here in the state.”

Multiple state leaders released statements, calling the announcement “severely disappointing.”

U.S. Rep. and House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro wrote: “I am disappointed that Sikorsky was not selected for the Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) Contract. Sikorsky makes the best helicopters in the world and is one of the largest employers in Connecticut. Sikorsky and their employees are the lifeblood of our community. Their defense manufacturing plays a critical role in helping the men and women of our armed services carry out their duties safely. I intend to receive briefings from the Army to better understand how and why the decision was made. I will continue to fight like hell to ensure Sikorsky, and other organizations and companies in Connecticut, receive funding opportunities that support our workers and our economy — and that ultimately preserve jobs.”

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) said: “I am severely disappointed by the Army’s decision to award the FLRAA contact to another bidder and I will insist on a prompt explanation for this outcome, including any price or technical issues. Sikorsky and their world-class workforce in Connecticut have led helicopter aviation for generations. I am eager to hear the Army’s reasons for not selecting Sikorsky and I will ask the Army to show that Sikorsky had a full, fair, and open opportunity to win this work. Connecticut’s defense manufacturers continue to develop and maintain cutting-edge capabilities and they are the backbone of U.S. military aviation.”

“It's disappointing because we know what that contract would have meant,” said Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford). “I think [the Army] picked an inferior product.”

Monday’s decision means Sikorsky will lose out on $50 million in new tax incentives from the state.

Earlier this year, the state legislature approved $75 million in tax credits for the company–$50 million of that was contingent on the manufacturer winning this contract.

“There are a variety of different employment credits out there, but no, you do not get credit for this phase of the project,” Lamont said Tuesday. “[Sikorsky] didn't win it.”

It’s not a total grounding for one of the state’s largest employers, though.

Legislators said the state will continue its relationship with Sikorsky and look at options to further the partnership in the upcoming legislative session, which convenes on January 4, 2023.

“[Sikorsky] made it very clear they love Connecticut, they want to stay here, they want to grow in Connecticut,” Scanlon said. “I don't think this contract will change that.”

“What we want to do is continue to have the bipartisan dialogue between ourselves and the administration, as well as our Washington delegation, and the manufacturing and labor, to make sure that we work together to keep good paying jobs in the state of Connecticut,” added Kelly.

There is another contract Sikorsky is still in the running for and state leaders sid the company isn’t leaving Connecticut or laying off employees any time soon.

The company also has the option to challenge the Army’s award.

A Sikorsky spokesperson said the company isn’t doing interviews but will evaluate the next steps “after reviewing feedback from the Army.”

They continued, “We remain confident DEFIANT X® is the transformational aircraft the U.S. Army requires to accomplish its complex missions today and well into the future.”

