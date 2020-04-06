Petition calls for renaming Chicago Avenue for George Floyd

The Change.org petition said the intersection where Floyd died has brought the community together "in a galvanizing way."

MINNEAPOLIS — A new Change.org petition is calling for the city of Minneapolis to rename Chicago Avenue in honor of George Floyd.

Floyd died near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street on May 25 under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. That intersection has since become a scene of mourning and remembrance for Floyd, with numerous flowers, cards and mementos left behind, as well as large peaceful gatherings taking place at the site since Floyd's death.

"At the memorial site of George Floyd’s final moments, the community has come together in a galvanizing way," the petition reads. "We are asking the City of Minneapolis to rename Chicago Ave in memory and in honor of our fallen brother, George Floyd."

The petition was created by a group of community leaders who have formed the Coalition of Justice, Peace, & Love.

"Why Justice, Peace, and Love? The whole world seems to be sending and hearing mixed messages right now. Some cry for justice, while others push for peace, and still others say we should just love one another. These realities should not exist independently from each other or else our vision for change becomes simplistic and short-sighted," the petition said.