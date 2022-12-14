'We have a moral obligation' | Biden calls again for assault-style weapons ban 10 years after Sandy Hook

"We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem," Biden said Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden marked 10 years since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School with a renewed call for an assault weapons ban.

Twenty students and six teachers died in the massacre at the Newtown school on Dec. 14, 2012. Wednesday, Biden again called for a ban on assault-style weapons, like the one used in the Sandy Hook shooting, as well as high-capacity magazines.

"We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem," Biden said in a statement. "We have a moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again. We owe it to the courageous, young survivors and to the families who lost part of their soul ten years ago to turn their pain into purpose."

To honor those who lost their lives 10 years ago, Connecticut's U.S. senators spoke on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning, calling for "more action" from Congress.

“Why did this country wait until Sandy Hook to open their eyes to the epidemic of gun violence that exists every single day," said U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy.

Murphy represented the fifth district which included Newtown 10 years ago. A month earlier, he had been elected to the Senate to replace U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman.

“It is still raw and real for so many of us in Connecticut this day, 10 years ago," U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said. “Reliving it reminds us of the need to honor those 26 lives with action.”

The action these legislators want, like President Biden, is a federal ban on assault weapons.

“What we have done isn't enough," Murphy added. "It doesn't absolve us of the responsibility to do more, but it is saving lives.”

Murphy is talking about the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed six months ago. It was the first bipartisan gun legislation in 30 years.

Biden and Blumenthal also cited this measure, but agree it was not enough.

In his Wednesday statement, Biden continued, "I am determined to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines like those used at Sandy Hook and countless other mass shootings in America. Enough is enough. Our obligation is clear."

The clock is ticking, though.

In just a few weeks, Democrats will keep their majority in the Senate, but lose control of the House to Republicans, and chances of passing any ban before then are unlikely.

“Congress is not doing its job," Blumenthal said on the Senate floor.

Connecticut's other federal lawmakers and state leaders put out statements Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. John B. Larson wrote, "A full decade has passed since 26 innocent lives were stolen at Sandy Hook Elementary, and my thoughts are with their families and friends today,” said Larson. “There have been more shootings across our nation than there are days in the year in 2022. We made progress when the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was signed into law this year, and I commend Senators Blumenthal and Murphy for their dedicated efforts, but we must do more."

“Each and every day, countless American communities are subjected to this carnage. We have seen 623 mass shootings this year, which have tragically resulted in 653 deaths. As a nation, we cannot afford to become desensitized to gun violence. We cannot afford to lose another life," said U.S. Rep Rosa DeLauro. "We have a moral obligation to honor all those killed with action – so together, let’s push forward to enact gun violence prevention laws. We will never give up or take no for an answer. We must save lives.”

“Ten years later, the loss of twenty schoolchildren and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut continues to weigh heavy on our hearts. We will never stop mourning the innocent victims, nor forget the horrific violence that robbed them of their futures. What’s more, our nation has never had a moment to catch our breath in the ongoing deluge of gun violence," wrote U.S. Rep. Jim Himes. "We can and must do more. For the children and teachers of Sandy Hook Elementary, for the families of those we’ve lost, and for all those whose lives have been upended by this senseless violence, I will keep fighting.”

"Today, we honor this painful anniversary with love and kindness, but also with a fierce commitment to stopping the uniquely American horror of gun violence in our communities,” said Attorney General William Tong. “In the ten years since that horrific tragedy, Connecticut has united in action behind some of the strongest, lifesaving gun safety laws in the nation. We cannot relent, and we will not go back.”

A choir tribute to the victims was released by the Southern Connecticut State University Alumni Choir and the Spring Glen Church Choir Wednesday. “Prayer of the Children” was recorded and performed in observance of the tenth anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting. Four of the educators who died at Sandy Hook Elementary were Southern alumnae: Principal Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung, teacher Anne Marie Murphy, school counselor Mary J. Sherlach, and teacher Victoria Soto.

