Connecticut House votes to give more time to process ballots

The legislation cleared the House of Representatives on a bipartisan 139-5 vote during Wednesday's special session.

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut lawmakers have voted to give local election officials more time to begin processing the anticipated large numbers of absentee ballots a little earlier.

The legislation cleared the House of Representatives on a bipartisan 139-5 vote during Wednesday's special session, the second held during the pandemic.

The bill awaits Senate action. Lawmakers were also debating a bill that addresses the regulation of public utilities in light of the recent power outages from Tropical Storm Isaias.