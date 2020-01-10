Connecticut House votes to give more time to process ballots

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut lawmakers have voted to give local election officials more time to begin processing the anticipated large numbers of absentee ballots a little earlier.
The legislation cleared the House of Representatives on a bipartisan 139-5 vote during Wednesday's special session, the second held during the pandemic.
The bill awaits Senate action. Lawmakers were also debating a bill that addresses the regulation of public utilities in light of the recent power outages from Tropical Storm Isaias.
Ten bills were on the agenda. Lawmakers also unanimously approved four judicial nominations, including a new state Supreme Court justice.