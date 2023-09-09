Connecticut leaders endorse Elicker in New Haven mayoral re-election campaign

Incumbent Justin Elicker and Liam Brennan are on the ballot as Democrats for the mayoral race in the Municipal Primary Election on Tuesday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker was endorsed by many Connecticut leaders in a re-election campaign rally Saturday morning.

Elicker was joined by many state leaders, including Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Senate President Martin Looney, Treasurer Erick Russell, Comptroller Sean Scanlon, and Attorney General William Tong.

"There's a lot of momentum here and feeling very very confident going into Tuesday," Elicker told FOX61. "This is a team effort to get a lot more resources for New Haven and keep our city growing and thriving."

"The future of this state runs right through New Haven, and thank God we have an amazing partner in Justin Elicker," Gov. Ned Lamont said. "Prosperity doesn't work unless it works for everybody."

Elicker and Liam Brennan are on the ballot as Democrats for the mayoral race in the Municipal Primary Election on Tuesday.

Brennan told FOX61 that Elicker's endorsement "will not change" his campaign strategy ahead of Tuesday.

"We're going to continue doing what we've been doing for the last five months. Talking to every voter possible, knocking on every door possible and getting folks out to vote," Brennan said.

Elicker is in his second term as mayor and would be in office for a third term if he wins the primaries and the November municipal election.

Tom Goldenberg is a Democrat mayoral candidate who was endorsed by the GOP but is not on Tuesday's ballot. He claimed to FOX61 that the politicians present for the rally were "obligated to support an incumbent," calling it "machine politics." Goldenberg will be on the November ballot as a Republican candidate, according to the New Haven Register.

Information on the 2023 Election in New Haven can be found here.

