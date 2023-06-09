‘Hartford is not for sale’ | 2 candidates join voices ahead of mayoral primary in Hartford

Hartford residents can vote in the Democratic primary for mayor on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Democratic primary is less than a week away and tensions are growing in Connecticut’s Capital City. Three challengers facing off on the ballot on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and another is petitioning. Two candidates joined voices Wednesday against Mayor Luke Bronin’s pick for his current seat.

It was an appeal to residents in Torrington last month that caused former state senator and judge Eric Coleman and Councilman Nick Lebron to hold a joint press conference Wednesday with the shared message that “Hartford is not for sale.”

The message comes after a video surfaced of candidate Arunan Arulampalam, the CEO of Hartford Land Bank who is endorsed by Bronin, speaking with a room full of people in Torrington last month.

“You may not have a vote but by contributing, by getting involved in this election, you can have a say in what the city looks like and the level of investment we put into our Capital city,” Arulampalam is heard saying to voters in Litchfield Hills with Bronin by his side.

Coleman and Lebron aren’t joining campaigns just voices Wednesday.

They say Arulampalam’s efforts to raise money in Torrington are out of touch with the needs of Hartford residents.

“I am in support of and in favor of other municipalities working along with Hartford but I would never make an offer to an audience of another municipality that if they contribute to my political campaign they can have some say in what Hartford looks like,” Coleman said.

“In this particular situation there was a quid pro quo saying if you give dollars, you can have a say in what Hartford looks like. And so what that indicates to me is it’s a trade,” Lebron said.

State Senator John Fonfara was seeking votes from seniors in the Frog Hollow neighborhood Wednesday and seeking distance from the day’s political spat.

“I have a lot of confidence and faith in the voters of Hartford and they will decide what they feel is important for them,” he said.

Arulampalam’s campaign says he only raised $570 dollars in Litchfield County that Saturday.

Mayor Luke Bronin said, “That’s exactly the message you carry anytime there’s a campaign—you want people to get involved.”

The Coleman and Lebron campaigns asked Arulampalam to return that money to Torrington but his campaign has not responded to that request.

