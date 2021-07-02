Election set for Aug. 17 to fill Greenwich Senate seat

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz on Friday signed the writ of special election as acting governor while Gov. Ned Lamont is in Maine for a family vacation.

GREENWICH, Conn. — A special election is set for Aug. 17 to fill the state Senate seat being vacated by Alex Kasser.

The Greenwich Democrat announced last week she was resigning amid a high-profile and contentious divorce.

Kasser was first elected in 2018 to the traditionally Republican 36th Senatorial District, which includes Greenwich and portions of Stamford and New Canaan.

She upset a five-term Republican and became the first Democrat to win the seat since 1930.

