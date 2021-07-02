Election set for Aug. 17 to fill Greenwich Senate seat

GREENWICH, Conn. — A special election is set for Aug. 17 to fill the state Senate seat being vacated by Alex Kasser.
The Greenwich Democrat announced last week she was resigning amid a high-profile and contentious divorce.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz on Friday signed the writ of special election as acting governor while Gov. Ned Lamont is in Maine for a family vacation.
Kasser was first elected in 2018 to the traditionally Republican 36th Senatorial District, which includes Greenwich and portions of Stamford and New Canaan.
She upset a five-term Republican and became the first Democrat to win the seat since 1930.
