Connecticut clerks enlist help with ballot application surge

More than $1.4 million in federal funds has been awarded to help cities and towns cover the cost.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, volunteers sort mail-in ballots on Primary Day, in Glastonbury, Conn. Town and city clerks across Connecticut have been enlisting volunteers, hiring extra staff and paying overtime to workers to process an unprecedented number of requests for absentee election ballots. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. — Town and city clerks across Connecticut have been beefing up their manpower to process an unprecedented number of applications for absentee election ballots that have been fueled by the coronavirus pandemic. 

They're enlisting volunteers, hiring extra staff, and paying overtime, hoping to have ballot packages ready Oct. 2, the first day they can be mailed out.

 After that date, they must be processed 48 hours after they've been received. Unlike the primary, a third party mail house is not handling the process. 

More than $1.4 million in federal funds has been awarded to help cities and towns cover the cost. 

