Who is the woman caught on camera allegedly stuffing Bridgeport ballot boxes?

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — FOX61 has brought you reports about Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, challenger John Gomes and the state investigation that is underway. But who is the woman at the center of the dubious surveillance video?

The lady caught on camera allegedly stuffing envelopes into the absentee ballot drop box outside the Margaret Morton Government Center works just feet away at the front desk inside.

Her name is Wanda Geter-Pataky. She was put on leave pending the investigation into absentee ballot fraud but is still collecting her taxpayer-funded paycheck.

FOX61 made a house call to attempt to get some answers from Wanda. We rang the bell and asked if we could talk to her about the video. A man’s voice came across the audio feed of the Ring doorbell and told us she was not home. The man then laughed and said, “Nah. We have nothing to say about that.”

FOX61 learned Geter-Pataky is an “Operation Specialist” for the city of Bridgeport. She made about $60,000 in 2020. She is a public supporter of Ganim. She also manages Pataky Bail Bonds and is a Justice of the Peace.

“She was ultimately referred by the State Elections Enforcement Commission over to the state attorney's office,” added State Sen. Kevin Kelly, the Republican leader.

Geter-Pataky is the same woman named in a 2019 State Elections Enforcement Commission ballot fraud investigation that’s been referred to the Chief State's Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges.

Geter-Pataky was also caught on camera giving a false name to First Amendment auditor and constitutional activist Sean Paul Reyes of the YouTube channel ‘Long Island Audit.’ In the encounter, Wanda says, “You need to come back downstairs young man,” claiming her name is, “Cheryl”.

Wanda also happens to be the Vice Chair of the Bridgeport Democratic Town Committee.

“This same person was a celebrated political operative of the Connecticut Democratic Party. In 2019 she actually received a state party award at the Ella Grasso dinner…So this is someone the state Democratic Party knows,” explained Sen. Kelly.

In response, FOX61 reached out to State Democratic party chair Nancy Dinardo who told FOX61, “Actually I really don’t know that much about her. I’m not sure I really know her. I know the family…I know she’s the vice chair and I know I have met her but other than that to say I know anything about her. I don’t.”

All this, while Mayor Ganim continues to question the authenticity and custody of the surveillance video and while a judge gets set to rule Monday whether Bridgeport’s primary should be thrown out and a new primary is held.

