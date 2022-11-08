Suit filed against early voting amendment

The suit was filed Monday in New Britain.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A lawsuit was filed in New Britain Monday to throw out the constitutional amendment question on Connecticut's election day ballot.

Noemi Soto, a resident of New Britain, filed suit in Superior Court seeking declaratory relief claiming she has been harmed by rulings made by elections officials in connection with the referendum.

She said the amendments cause her to be in danger of losing her rights, because the bill authorizing the amendment from the State House of Representatives differed substantially from the one passed by the State Senate.

Voting laws in Connecticut are part of the state's constitution and require that they either pass both chambers with three-fourths majority support, or a simple majority in both chambers in two successive legislative terms, and then majority support among voters.

The current bill did not pass with a three-quarters super-majority, but with two majorities in successive sessions.

Soto says a change in the bill eliminating the need for a wax seal on results sent to the Secretary of the State's office violates her right to a secure ballot, and substantially changes the bill from the first time it passed with a majority.

She said there were not enough yes votes in the State Senate to meet the threshold.

Soto called on the court to set aside Tuesday's vote. The court has ordered an appearance by the parties for next week.

