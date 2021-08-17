Ryan Fazio wins special election for Greenwich state Senate seat

"I am very excited to welcome Ryan Fazio as our newest state Senator. He will be a tireless and energetic advocate for his constituents and for making our state a place where all people can access good paying jobs, support their families, and build a brighter future for themselves and their loved ones. Ryan's roots are in Connecticut. He understands the people he represents, and the burdens faced by families throughout our state. He ran in support of opportunity and affordability. He focused on local issues and kitchen table economics. His successful election shows that the Connecticut Republicans' better way is resonating with young people who want to make our state a better place. The next generation is standing up as Republicans, and as candidates, and they are not afraid to make their voices heard and advocate for change.