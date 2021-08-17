Ryan Fazio wins special election for Greenwich state Senate seat

GREENWICH, Conn. — Ryan Fazio declared victory Tuesday in the special election for Connecticut's 36th state Senate district that represents all of Greenwich and portions of Stamford and New Canaan.
According to the Greenwich Times, Democratic candidate Alexis Gevanter conceded the race Tuesday evening.
Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) released a statement on Fazio's victory saying:
"I am very excited to welcome Ryan Fazio as our newest state Senator. He will be a tireless and energetic advocate for his constituents and for making our state a place where all people can access good paying jobs, support their families, and build a brighter future for themselves and their loved ones. Ryan's roots are in Connecticut. He understands the people he represents, and the burdens faced by families throughout our state. He ran in support of opportunity and affordability. He focused on local issues and kitchen table economics. His successful election shows that the Connecticut Republicans' better way is resonating with young people who want to make our state a better place. The next generation is standing up as Republicans, and as candidates, and they are not afraid to make their voices heard and advocate for change.
Fazio is replacing former Senator Alex Kasser, a Democrat, who resigned in June due to a "contentious" divorce.
Kelly added, "Congratulations to Ryan and to the constituents of the 36th Senate District who will have a tireless advocate representing their voices at the state Capitol."
